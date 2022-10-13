A Washington state man was hunting birds with his wife when a huge grizzly bear suddenly ran over him in Montana, according to KOMO.

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (MFWP) said the incident happened Tuesday afternoon (October 11) on private property east of Choteau. Officials say the 677-pound bear surprised the couple and their dogs by charging out of the brush, knocking the 51-year-old man over, and stepping on him.

The hunter fired a shotgun and a handgun at the bear, wounding the animal, according to agency spokesperson Dave Hagengruber. After the incident, they left the area and contacted authorities. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and didn't suffer any bite or claw marks, Hagengruber added.

Wildlife officials confirmed they euthanized the bear later that afternoon after consulting the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The bear didn't have a history of human conflict or issues with bear managers, per MFWP. Investigators believe the incident was just a surprise encounter.

No word on the hunter's condition as of Thursday afternoon (October 13).

Earlier this year, a Montana woman was killed in a gruesome grizzly bear attack, something experts called "extremely rare."