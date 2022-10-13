Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Won't Submit Silk Sonic Album For 65th Grammys
By Tony M. Centeno
October 13, 2022
Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are "sexually" bowing out of the 65th Grammys.
On Thursday, October 12, The Hollywood Reporter published a statement from the R&B duo in which they explain why they're not submitting their critically-acclaimed album An Evening With Silk Sonic for Grammy consideration for the upcoming awards show. After they swept up all four Grammys they were nominated for last year, the "Smoking Out The Window" crooners are opting out of this year's round of awards. Their popular album was released in November 2021, which still makes the cut for consideration for the Grammys. Nonetheless, they're satisfied with the statues they have.
“Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year," Mars said. “Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to ‘Leave the Door Open.’ Everything else was just icing on the cake. We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and awarding us at last year’s ceremony. We’d be crazy to ask for anything more.”
Mars and .Paak won the awards for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance, which they tied with Jazmine Sullivan’s “Pick Up Your Feelings”. If they did submit their album, it could've qualified for categories like Album of the Year, Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.
“Silk Sonic has been such a fun highlight of our last couple of shows and they deservedly had an amazing night at the 64th Grammys earlier this year," said Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. "We appreciate their decision not to submit this year but look forward to celebrating an amazing year in music together.”
Silk Sonic made their live debut at last year's show with a grand performance of "Leave The Door Open." The duo had a Las Vegas residency earlier this year but haven't announced any plans for another album yet.