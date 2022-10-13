“Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year," Mars said. “Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to ‘Leave the Door Open.’ Everything else was just icing on the cake. We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and awarding us at last year’s ceremony. We’d be crazy to ask for anything more.”



Mars and .Paak won the awards for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance, which they tied with Jazmine Sullivan’s “Pick Up Your Feelings”. If they did submit their album, it could've qualified for categories like Album of the Year, Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.



“Silk Sonic has been such a fun highlight of our last couple of shows and they deservedly had an amazing night at the 64th Grammys earlier this year," said Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. "We appreciate their decision not to submit this year but look forward to celebrating an amazing year in music together.”



Silk Sonic made their live debut at last year's show with a grand performance of "Leave The Door Open." The duo had a Las Vegas residency earlier this year but haven't announced any plans for another album yet.