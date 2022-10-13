Core Inflation Rises More Than Expected Hitting 40-Year High

By Bill Galluccio

October 13, 2022

African man with a bag of groceries looks surprised and upset at a receipt from a supermarket with high prices. The rise in the price of food
Photo: Getty Images

The rate of inflation continued to rise in September, almost guaranteeing another interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

The consumer price index increased 0.4% in September and is up 8.2% over the last year. The core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy, jumped by 0.6% last month and is 6.6% higher than a year ago, the highest level since 1982.

“There are a lot of people out there looking for peak inflation and a slowdown from the Fed on rate hikes, but the data is not in their favor,” Charlie Ripley, a senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management, told the New York Times. “This is going to put pressure on the Fed to do more.”

Stocks plummeted on the news, erasing their early-morning gains as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell to their lowest level since 2020.

“A lot of times, you can try to find a silver lining in some of the numbers – I can’t. I think that’s why you’re seeing this truly atrocious reaction right now,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, according to CNBC.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.