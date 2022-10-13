Gun 'Accidentally' Goes Off Inside Texas Elementary School

By Dani Medina

October 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

An elementary school student reportedly brought a gun to school and it "accidentally" went off while inside the building on Thursday (October 13).

The incident occurred before classes began at John W. Carpenter Elementary School in Dallas, according to WFAA, citing the Dallas Independent School District. There is no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat at this time and police are investigating the incident.

A parent said their daughter was told by another student that the child was "showing off a gun inside the school's cafeteria" before it was accidentally discharged.

This is a developing story.

