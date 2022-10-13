House Select Committee Issues Subpoena To Former President Donald Trump

The House select committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, voted unanimously to issue a subpoena calling on former President Donald Trump to testify under oath and provide documents to the committee.

"It is our obligation to seek Donald Trump's testimony," committee chairman Rep. Benny Thompson said ahead of the vote. "There is precedent in American history for Congress to compel the testimony of a President. There is also precedent for presidents to provide testimony and documentary evidence to congressional investigators."

The final public hearing before the midterm elections focused on Donald Trump's state of mind leading up to and after the 2020 presidential election.

It is unclear if Trump will testify. He could fight the subpoena, setting up a lengthy battle with the committee. If the Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in the midterms, they are expected to disband the select committee and end its investigation.

Trump responded to the subpoena on TruthSocial.

"Why didn’t the Unselect Committee ask me to testify months ago? Why did they wait until the very end, the final moments of their last meeting? Because the Committee is a total “BUST” that has only served to further divide our Country which, by the way, is doing very badly - A laughing stock all over the World?," he wrote.