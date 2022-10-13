Off-Duty Officer Killed During Active Shooter Situation In North Carolina

Authorities in North Carolina are responding to an active shooter in a neighborhood in Raleigh. Several people have been shot, including an off-duty police officer who was killed.

Officials have not said how many people were shot, but a local hospital told WRAL that it has received three patients from the shooting. No information is known about their condition.

"I heard two gunshots and they were really loud so I knew something was close by and then I heard three other gunshots," said Robert, a witness who spoke with WRAL. "I saw him basically pass my house in the backyard. He had a long barrel shotgun. He was dressed in camo. He had a full backpack on that was also camoflauge."

The Raleigh Police Department has advised people to stay away from the Hedingham neighborhood and asked anybody who sees something suspicious to call 911.

There are no reports of arrests, and the police have not said if they have any suspects in the shooting.

