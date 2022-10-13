Ohio Woman Almost Loses Ear In Deer Attack

An Ohio woman almost lost her ear after being trampled a deer during a 5K race earlier this month, according to the New York Post.

Rebecca Heasley had nearly finished the "Space Race" in Montville Township on October 1 when she was trampled by a deer who charged at her. “I thought I got hit by another runner who just was too close,” Heasley told FOX 8. “I saw blood on my hands and realized it was a bit more severe.”

The deer's hooves cut open her head, ear and neck. Heasley was pretty far out on the trail when she was trampled, so she decided to get up and walk to the finish line so she could get assistance fro emergency medics.

“Honestly stayed calm through the whole thing,” she said. “I had a moment of freak out when I found my ear wasn’t where it was supposed to be, but other than that it was more or less like if I’m going to freak out, this is going to be much worse than it really is.”

Despite her injuries, Heasley still plans on participating in races in the future. “I’m not going to let it scare me from getting back out there because it can happen anywhere at this point,” Heasley said. “It’s nature, it happens. You can’t be afraid of it.”