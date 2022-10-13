Several Dead, Including Off-Duty Officer, In Raleigh Shooting

A suspect has been "contained" in relation to a shooting in Raleigh that resulted in at least five deaths, including an off-duty officer, Mayor Mary-Anne Baldwin confirmed via NBC News on Thursday (October 13) night.

Mayor Baldwin said the suspected shooter was contained in a residence northeast of central Raleigh.

"This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh," Mayor Baldwin said via WRAL. “We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence.”

A spokeswoman for WakeMed Health and Hospitals, which operates several facilities in Raleigh, confirmed that three patients were taken to their hospitals in relation to the shooting, before later confirming a fourth victim was also hospitalized.

Additional details about the hospitalized victims' conditions were not immediately made known to NBC News at the time of publication Thursday night.

WRAL reports officers searched for three hours before containing the suspect Thursday night after initially responding to an active shooter situation at around 5:30 pm.

"I heard two gunshots, and they were really loud so I knew something was close by and then I heard three other gunshots," said Robert, a witness who called 911 and refrained from giving his last name to WRAL. "I saw him basically pass my house in the backyard. He had a long barrel shotgun. He was dressed in camo. He had a full backpack on that was also camouflage."