Teacher And Several Students Hospitalized After Chemistry Class Fire

By Bill Galluccio

October 13, 2022

A teacher supervising students doing a chemistry experiment with lit gunpowder
Photo: Getty Images

A teacher and three students had to be hospitalized after a demonstration during chemistry class went horribly wrong. Dinwiddie High School Senior Beth Piland told WTVR that her chemistry teacher was demonstrating chemical reactions during her second-period class when the reaction caused an explosion.

She said that the flames quickly spread and engulfed several students sitting in the first and second rows.

"I saw my friends start burning," Piland said. "I couldn't see their faces; they were faced down on the ground. I was scared, and I was thinking, 'oh, are they dead? Are they going to be okay?'"

As the teacher rushed to help and try to put out the flames, another student pulled the fire alarm. When first responders arrived, they quickly put out the flames and tended to the injured students and their teacher.

One of the students had to be airlifted to the hospital, while the other two students and their teacher were transported via ambulance.

Officials did not provide information about their conditions. The family of one of the students told WTVR that their son will remain in the hospital until at least Friday.

Students were dismissed early, and school officials said Thursday would be a remote learning day.

