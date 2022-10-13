Woman Falls To Her Death From Rooftop Bar In Times Square

A 26-year-old woman fell to her death from a rooftop bar in Times Square on Wednesday (October 12) afternoon. The woman's death was initially reported as a suicide, but workers at Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric told the New York Post that she may have accidentally fallen.

The workers rushed over to try to pull the woman back but were left “traumatized” after she fell 27 floors and landed on a balcony of the hotel.

“They saw it. They tried to help her but they couldn’t,” a worker who wasn’t there but had been briefed on the incident told The Post. “The whole staff is traumatized right now.”

The New York City Police Department is investigating the incident to determine if she jumped, as several witnesses claimed, or if her fall was accidental.

It is unknown if the woman was staying at the hotel or if she was just a patron at the bar, which is the “highest open-air hotel rooftop bar" in New York City.

The bar was closed following the incident and it is unclear if it will reopen on Thursday.

“We are deeply saddened by the situation that occurred this afternoon at our hotel and our thoughts go out to the individual’s family and those who have been affected,” Hyatt Hotels Corporation general manager Tom Blundell said in a statement.