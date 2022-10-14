5th Grade Teacher Arrested For Having 'Kill List' Of Students And Teachers

An elementary school teacher from Indiana was arrested after she admitted to having a "kill list" of students and teachers. The East Chicago Police Department said that Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, a fifth-grade teacher at St. Stanislaus School, told one of her students that she was thinking about killing herself, students, and other teachers.

She also told the student that she had a "kill list" and that they were near the bottom of it.

The student told their guidance counselor about the conversation, and Carrasquillo-Torres was called down to the office to speak with the principal and assistant principal. She admitted that she did create a kill list but refused to turn it over.

Carrasquillo-Torres was then told to leave the premises while officials called the police.

"The East Chicago Police Department was not made aware of the situation until 4 hours later after the teacher was allowed to leave. Once Officers were notified, they completed a report and notified the Criminal Investigation Division," the department said in a statement on Facebook. "On Thursday, October 13, 2022, the Criminal Investigation Division was able to obtain an emergency detention order for the teacher from the Lake County Prosecutors Office."

School officials said that Friday would be a remote learning day for students and will provide a counselor for any students when they return to the classroom.

"While we are still navigating this unimaginable event, we are grateful for the teachers and staff who carefully and compassionately listen to the concerns of students with respect for their well-being. We thank God for the family culture of St. Stanislaus that provides students with an environment where they feel safe sharing concerns and questions with teachers and staff," the school wrote on Facebook.

Officials have not said what charges Carrasquillo-Torres is facing.