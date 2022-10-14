The new song also follows blink-182's world tour announcement, which takes the band across the globe in 2023. The North American leg of their tour kicks off on May 4th in St. Paul, MN, and stops in cities around the country including Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Houston, Tampa, Atlanta and more, before wrapping up in Nashville, TN on July 16th. See the full list of tour dates below.

After DeLonge departed from the band in 2015, Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba stepped in as the band's guitarist. In a heartfelt note to Skiba, shared on social media, Tom shared his gratitude for keeping the band "alive and thriving" while he was gone. He wrote, "I wanted to take a minute and say thank you for all that you have done to keep the band alive and thriving in my absence. I think you are enormously talented (I still love to listen to your band to this day). You have always been so kind to me, not only in the press, but also to others. I really noticed. Emotions between the three of us in blink have always been complicated, but Mark's cancer really put things in perspective. But to be honest, the band would not even be here today if it were not for your ability to jump in and save the day. So from my heart to yours, thank you for being a member of our band."

blink-182 2023 North American Tour Dates

May 4 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*

May 6 – Chicago, IL @ United Center*

May 9 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena*

May 11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*

May 12 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre*

May 16 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*

May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena*

May 19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*

May 20 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena*

May 21 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden*

May 23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena*

May 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center*

May 26 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena*

May 27 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium*

Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center*

Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium*

Jun 20 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena*

Jun 22 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center*

Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center*

Jun 25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*

Jun 27 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*

Jun 29 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place*

Jun 30 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome*

Jul 3 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*

Jul 5 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center*

Jul 7 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

Jul 8 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

Jul 10 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena*

Jul 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena*

Jul 13 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena*

Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center*

Jul 16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena*

*With Support from Turnstile