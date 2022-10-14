Carjacking Victim Died After Being Dragged Over A Mile During Police Chase

By Bill Galluccio

October 14, 2022

carjacking victim was dragged to death after a murder suspect stole their SUV while fleeing the police on Thursday (October 13). The Los Angeles Police Department was surveilling a murder suspect when he got into the passenger side of a Toyota Prius driven by an unidentified woman.

Officers tried to pull over the car, but the driver refused to stop and led the officers on a chase through a residential neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The driver crashed and was taken into custody without incident. However, the murder suspect jumped out of the Prius and proceeded to carjack an SUV.

As the suspect sped away in the stolen SUV, the victim was dragged behind it for a mile and a half as officers continued to give chase. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect eventually crashed the SUV and then barricaded himself inside.

“The murder suspect refused to comply with officers’ instructions and exit the vehicle,” the department said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. “SWAT and K9 were on scene and negotiated with the murder suspect to exit the vehicle for two hours. The murder suspect was ultimately taken into custody without incident.”

Officials have not identified the suspect or the victim. It is unknown if the woman driving the Prius will be charged.

