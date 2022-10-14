FDA Confirms Nationwide Shortage Of ADHD Drug Adderall

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has confirmed there is a nationwide shortage of the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder medication Adderall.

The agency said that Teva Pharmaceuticals, the leading manufacturer of the drug, is "experiencing ongoing intermittent manufacturing delays" and that other producers are unable to "meet U.S. market demand."

Tevas spokesperson Kelley Dougherty said that the company expects "inventory recovery in the coming months."

"Teva has active supply of both branded Adderall and its generic version and continues to produce and refill the channel regularly at levels above historical demand. It is possible that some people may encounter a backorder (intermittently) based on timing and demand, but these are only temporary," Dougherty said in a statement.

According to the New York Times, 41.2 million prescriptions for Adderall were filled last year, a 16% increase from 2019.

The FDA advised people currently taking Adderall to talk to their doctor about other treatment options.

"Until supply is restored, there are alternative therapies, including the extended-release version of amphetamine mixed salts, available to health care professionals and their patients for amphetamine mixed salts' approved indications. Patients should work with their health care professionals to determine their best treatment option," the FDA said.