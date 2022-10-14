Girl In Red Shares New Track 'October Passed Me By' Ahead Of Short Film

By Taylor Linzinmeir

October 14, 2022

Superbloom Festival 2022 - Day 2
Photo: Getty Images

girl in red has shared a new single titled "October Passed Me By." The song is accompanied by a short film, scheduled for release later today (October 14).

The Norwegian singer-songwriter announced the track, which was produced by The National's Aaron Dessner, last week. It serves as a sequel to the 2018 single "We Fell In Love In October."

"'October Passed Me By' is where I’m at today, emotionally and musically," girl in red said in a statement (via NME). "Grateful for what has been, and full of love for a very special person that made a huge impact on me as a person. And also, I thought it was way cooler to expand the we fell in love in October universe artistically, rather than making some uninspired videos that will disappear into the black hole of content that is TikTok."

Listen to "October Passed Me By" below.

The "October Passed Me By" short film is scheduled to premiere on YouTube at 1 p.m. EST today. It was directed by Gustav Johansson and stars Lisa Loven Kongsli and Ruth Vega Fernandes. You can join the queue for the short film below.

girl in red
