Green Day Share Previously-Unreleased Track 'You Irritate Me'

To celebrate the 25th birthday of their 5th studio album Nimrod, Green Day announced a new anniversary edition of the record: Nimrod 25. The band have also shared a previously-unreleased track called "You Irritate Me." You can listen to the new track below.

What's more, "You Irritate Me" won't be the only new song Green Day fans will get with the release. Nimrod 25 will feature a slew of demos, including the never-before-heard "Tre Polka" and a cover of Elvis Costello's "Alison." In addition, there will be an accompanying live set recorded on November 14, 1997 —a month after Nimrod's original release— from Philadelphia's Electric Factory.