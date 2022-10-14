Green Day Share Previously-Unreleased Track 'You Irritate Me'
By Taylor Linzinmeir
October 14, 2022
To celebrate the 25th birthday of their 5th studio album Nimrod, Green Day announced a new anniversary edition of the record: Nimrod 25. The band have also shared a previously-unreleased track called "You Irritate Me." You can listen to the new track below.
What's more, "You Irritate Me" won't be the only new song Green Day fans will get with the release. Nimrod 25 will feature a slew of demos, including the never-before-heard "Tre Polka" and a cover of Elvis Costello's "Alison." In addition, there will be an accompanying live set recorded on November 14, 1997 —a month after Nimrod's original release— from Philadelphia's Electric Factory.
The band announced the news on social media, writing, "BIG anniversary today!! Nimrod is 25 years old Already?? Where has the time gone?! We're re-releasing the album at the top of new year on January 27th with 14 previously unreleased demos *and* Live at The Electric Factory (which include 15 more unreleased tracks)." Check out the tracklistings below.
The Nimrod demos are as follows:
- "Nice Guys Finish Last"
- "Place Inside My Head"
- "The Grouch"
- "Walking Alone"
- "Jinx"
- "Alison"
- "Espionage"
- "You Irritate Me"
- "Tre Polka"
- "When It’s Time"
- "Desensitized"
- "Chain Saw"
- "Reject"
- "Black Eyeliner"
Live at The Electric Factory tracklist:
- "Going To Pasalacqua"
- "Welcome To Paradise"
- "Geek Stink Breath"
- "Nice Guys Finish Last"
- "Hitchin’ A Ride"
- "The Grouch"
- "Chump"
- "Longview"
- "2000 Light Years Away"
- "Brainstew"
- "Jaded"
- "Knowledge"
- "Basket Case"
- "She"
- "Fuck Off And Die"
- "Paper Lanterns"
- "Scattered"
- "Prosthetic Head"
- "When I Come Around"
- "Good Riddance"