Machine Gun Kelly's '9 Lives' Video Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of Touring
By Taylor Linzinmeir
October 14, 2022
Machine Gun Kelly has just shared a new music video for the track "9 Lives." The visual takes viewers behind the scenes of his 2022 Mainstream Sellout world tour as a "little thank you letter" to his fans.
The music video combines footage from tour performances, shots of MGK and his band backstage, traveling between gigs and more in an exclusive look into what it's like on the road with the rapper-turned-rocker.
MGK shared the video on his social media yesterday, writing, "life is short but we've made some memories, here's a little thank you letter in music video form."
life is short but we’ve made some memories, here’s a little thank you letter in music video form 🥲https://t.co/CTlDEYWLBK pic.twitter.com/sHQmINjSHh— Mr. Pink (@machinegunkelly) October 13, 2022
MGK just finished up the UK and European leg of his Mainstream Sellout world tour in Amsterdam this week (October 12). To commemorate the end of the massive run, he wrote on Twitter: "anyone who came to the Mainstream Sellout Tour: thank you and i hope you carry memories and pieces of this era with you as we grow older and create more. this one was special tho."
anyone who came to the Mainstream Sellout Tour: thank you and i hope you carry memories and pieces of this era with you as we grow older and create more. this one was special tho 🥲— Mr. Pink (@machinegunkelly) October 13, 2022
During the run, the musician had many memorable moments. He paid tribute to the late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington at his Wembley gig, and brought out Skepta and YUNGBLUD at the same show. He also covered Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Load" at one of three intimate gigs at Kingston-upon-Thames' PRYZM.
Check out the full video for "9 Lives" below.