Machine Gun Kelly's '9 Lives' Video Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of Touring

Machine Gun Kelly has just shared a new music video for the track "9 Lives." The visual takes viewers behind the scenes of his 2022 Mainstream Sellout world tour as a "little thank you letter" to his fans.

The music video combines footage from tour performances, shots of MGK and his band backstage, traveling between gigs and more in an exclusive look into what it's like on the road with the rapper-turned-rocker.

MGK shared the video on his social media yesterday, writing, "life is short but we've made some memories, here's a little thank you letter in music video form."