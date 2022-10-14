Nicki Minaj & Latto Beef Ignites After Rap Grammy Snub
By Sarah Tate
October 14, 2022
Things are heating up on Twitter after Nicki Minaj reacted to news that her hit single "Super Freaky Girl" won't be considered in any rap category at the 2023 Grammy Awards and would instead be listed under pop. Her frustrations escalated, however, when she learned that Latto's "Big Energy" was submitted in the category, which ultimately ignited beef between the two on social media, per XXL Mag.
The "Chun-Li" rapper was vocal across social media about her annoyance of the song being moved from the rap categories, but discussions got even more heated on Thursday (October 13) night when she tweeted that if "Super Freaky Girl" was not rap, then Latto's own hit track she be moved from the category. Nicki also reacted to a tweet from a fan that included a clip of Latto herself claiming she was in her "pop bag."
"I have no prob being moved out of the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY," she said. "If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I'd actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight."
Nicki also had a message for anyone who thinks she may be complaining about the rap snub, saying, "This is my job."
"Could you imagine someone telling you not to 'complain' about being treated unfairly at your workplace?" she asked in another tweet. "This is my job. I work very hard. No diff from a 9-5 where you should speak up for yourself if you know you're a great employee & continue to be purposely sabotaged."
I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY. If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight 🫡— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 13, 2022
Could you imagine someone telling you not to “complain” about being treated unfairly at your workplace? This is my job. I work very hard. No diff from a 9-5 where you should speak up for yourself if you know you’re a great employee & continue to be purposely sabotaged. ♥️🎀— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 13, 2022
Latto eventually caught wind of the spat, tweeting, "Damn I can't win for losing... all these awards/noms I can't even celebrate." This sparked a heated back-and-forth between the two rappers, including Nicki calling Latto a "Karen" while the latter complained about being the subject of subtweets for months, calling the "Superbass" rapper a "bully."
Damn I can’t win for losing… all these awards/noms I can’t even celebrate— BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) October 14, 2022
The two had seemingly tried to discuss their issues privately, but it all flooded back on Twitter as they angrily traded jabs.
"1st of all I texted u cause I didn't wanna do the internet s--- w sum1 I looked up to," Latto tweeted. "Just like the 1st time I DMed u asking about ur ongoing subtweets. I wanted to speak up cuz like I said I do agree but the way u going about it seems malicious esp. after how we left off."
Latto attempted to prove that Nicki was "bullying" her, sharing screenshots of supposed subtweets where she called an unnamed musician a "dud." Nicki waved off these comments across several now-deleted tweets, saying the 23-year-old rapper was mad because Nicki declined to do features with her. However, Latto said she "never took offense" to this and had still showed the 39-year-old love. She even shared screenshots of a supposed conversation between the pair when she tried to see where Nicki's "subtweets" were coming from.
The most recent subtweet in question… but I’m finna start from the beginning #40yroldbully pic.twitter.com/3e7pKOskNY— BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) October 14, 2022
The feature was never the problem..u passed on the TWO songs I sent & I still showed love??? U not the only person I’ve sent songs to that passed lmao. Never took offense. IMA RAPPER. Cute way to spin the narrative tho https://t.co/lvLjG1BI4T— BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) October 14, 2022
I literally named u as my dream collab multiple times in multiple interviews… like I told u otp I looked up to u… u still never answered my question about where the random shade started coming from https://t.co/DpKSKepkVQ pic.twitter.com/XNkzDBiDWw— BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) October 14, 2022
Despite Nicki's frustrations over the apparent Grammy snub, and ensuing Twitter argument, she told her loyal fans that "there's no need to be angry."
"This is simply an open discussion/healthy dialogue," she said. "Independent thinking is what makes us human beings."