Nicki Minaj & Latto Beef Ignites After Rap Grammy Snub

Things are heating up on Twitter after Nicki Minaj reacted to news that her hit single "Super Freaky Girl" won't be considered in any rap category at the 2023 Grammy Awards and would instead be listed under pop. Her frustrations escalated, however, when she learned that Latto's "Big Energy" was submitted in the category, which ultimately ignited beef between the two on social media, per XXL Mag.

The "Chun-Li" rapper was vocal across social media about her annoyance of the song being moved from the rap categories, but discussions got even more heated on Thursday (October 13) night when she tweeted that if "Super Freaky Girl" was not rap, then Latto's own hit track she be moved from the category. Nicki also reacted to a tweet from a fan that included a clip of Latto herself claiming she was in her "pop bag."

"I have no prob being moved out of the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY," she said. "If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I'd actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight."

Nicki also had a message for anyone who thinks she may be complaining about the rap snub, saying, "This is my job."

"Could you imagine someone telling you not to 'complain' about being treated unfairly at your workplace?" she asked in another tweet. "This is my job. I work very hard. No diff from a 9-5 where you should speak up for yourself if you know you're a great employee & continue to be purposely sabotaged."