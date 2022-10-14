Pregnant Firefighter Involved In Crash Saves Victim Before Giving Birth

Last week, a pregnant firefighter from Maryland was involved in a car accident that left another driver trapped in her vehicle. Megan Warfield, who was due to give birth any day, jumped out of her car and rushed over to provide assistance.

As Warfield began to help, she started going into labor. Despite the pain, Warfield pushed forward and stayed by the woman's side until first responders arrived at the scene.

"I started to climb in there with her, but then I was like, 'What are you doing? You're nine months pregnant,'" Warfield told NBC's TODAY. "I ended up holding onto her to keep her in place because I wasn't sure of her injuries at the time."

After the woman was safe, Warfield went to the hospital, where doctors discovered that the crash not only forced her into labor but it also knocked her baby into a sideways position.

Doctors were able to deliver the baby without any issues, and several hours later, Warfield and her husband welcomed a healthy baby girl named Charlotte into the world.

"Since no good deed should go unrecognized, we wanted to highlight Megan's heroic and selfless actions," Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Rescue & Marine wrote on Facebook.

"Congratulations, Momma Megan, Job Well Done!"