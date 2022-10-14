This Is The Most Famous Show Set In Missouri

One of my favorite things that happens while watching television is being able to point at the screen and shout, "That's where I'm from!" For some reason, it makes me feel closer to the story, like I'm somehow a part of the action.

If you're anything like me —And especially if you clicked on this article— You're probably curious to know what the most popular show based in your home state is. Luckily, Insider compiled a list of the most famous TV shows set in every state in America. Here's how they did it:

"We looked at how many awards any given show has won or was nominated for using IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, as well as its cultural impact in today's world to determine the most famous TV show in every state."

So, what's the most popular television show set in Missouri? Masters of Sex. Here's what Insider had to say about it:

"In this period drama that explores human sexuality, Michael Sheen and Lizzy Caplan portrayed real-life researchers Dr. William Masters and Virginia Johnson at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. The Showtime series analyzed the sexual revolution of the 20th century, and was nominated for 11 Emmys over the course of its four seasons."