Enrique Iglesias Honored With 2022 iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award

Following his incredible set at the 2022 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina Presented by The JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers at Miami's FTZ Arena on Saturday (October 15), Enrique Iglesias received the night's highest honor: the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award.

The iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award honors an individual who exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work enhancing the lives of the Latin community and beyond. Host Enrique Santos introduced the award winner before his set as someone "destined for success" who also doesn't hesitate to help others, shouting out his contributions to the "Save The Children" foundation in 2015, being named a "Change Maker" in 2017 for his collaboration after Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

While accepting the award after his energetic set, Iglesias shared how important the honor meant to him, offering "a million thanks" for the recognition.

"Miami is my home, thank you so much for iHeart and [host] Enrique Santos for this award and thank you to everyone for this award and for all the artists that made it out tonight for the special night," he said, as translated into English. He even snapped a selfie with Santos and the crowd smiling all the while.