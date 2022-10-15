Megan Thee Stallion's Home Robbed, Thieves Make Off With At Least $300K

Megan Thee Stallion's home was reportedly burglarized this week in Los Angeles.

It all allegedly went down on Thursday (October 13) night while the "Plan B" rapper was in New York preparing for her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, according to TMZ. A pair of thieves wearing hoodies and gloves entered Meg's house through the back door after smashing a glass door. They made their way into her bedroom and stole an estimated $300,000 to $400,000 in jewelry, cash and electronics.

No arrests have been made yet, but police have obtained surveillance footage of the incident as part of their investigation, TMZ reports.

Megan Thee Stallion took to Twitter on Friday to speak out the robbery. "Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe 💙🙏🏾," she wrote.