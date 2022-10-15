NBA Hall Of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Undergoing Treatment For Brain Tumor

Dikembe Mutombo was diagnosed with a brain tumor and is undergoing treatment, the NBA said in a statement.

"NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment. Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes," the league said.

Mutombo, 56, is one of the most prolific defenders in the history of the NBA. During his 18-year NBA career, he played for the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets.

Mutombo was known for his iconic finger wave after blocked shots. During his career he racked up 3,289 blocks, second only to Hakeem Olajuwon.

He was selected to the All-Star Game eight times and named Defensive Player of the Year four times. He also earned three All-NBA selections.

Mutombo retired after the 2008-09 season and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.