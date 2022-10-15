Several High School Students Hospitalized After Truck Crashes Into Bus

By Bill Galluccio

October 15, 2022

School Bus and Ambulance
Photo: Getty Images

Several children were injured when a truck crashed into their school bus near Brownfield, Texas, on Saturday (October 15). According to KCBD, the bus was carrying the school's marching band to a competition when a pickup truck made a left turn and struck the bus.

The driver of the truck sustained critical injuries in the crash and was airlifted to the hospital. The bus driver and band director also suffered moderate injuries and were transported to the hospital in an ambulance.

Three children were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"Seagraves ISD had our band students involved in an accident on our way to the UIL marching contest today. Thanks to God everyone on our bus survived. We have numerous injuries and ask for prayers for our staff, parents, and these precious students and their families. Prayers for the driver of the other vehicle who is more critical," the school district wrote on Facebook.

Photos posted on Facebook by the Brownfield News showed the red bus with damage to its front end and the mangled truck lying on its side.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.