Several High School Students Hospitalized After Truck Crashes Into Bus

Several children were injured when a truck crashed into their school bus near Brownfield, Texas, on Saturday (October 15). According to KCBD, the bus was carrying the school's marching band to a competition when a pickup truck made a left turn and struck the bus.

The driver of the truck sustained critical injuries in the crash and was airlifted to the hospital. The bus driver and band director also suffered moderate injuries and were transported to the hospital in an ambulance.

Three children were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"Seagraves ISD had our band students involved in an accident on our way to the UIL marching contest today. Thanks to God everyone on our bus survived. We have numerous injuries and ask for prayers for our staff, parents, and these precious students and their families. Prayers for the driver of the other vehicle who is more critical," the school district wrote on Facebook.

Photos posted on Facebook by the Brownfield News showed the red bus with damage to its front end and the mangled truck lying on its side.