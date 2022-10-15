Suspected Serial Killer Who Shot 7 People Arrested

Authorities in California have arrested a suspected serial killer accused of shooting seven people since April 2021. Six of his victims died, but one survived.

Stockton Police Department Chief Stanley McFadden said that 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee was "out hunting" for another victim when they received a tip that led to his arrest.

McFadden said that neighbors reported that Brownlee was acting suspiciously, and they sent surveillance teams to his residence.

"Our surveillance team followed this person while he was driving," he said. "He was on a mission to kill. He was out hunting."

Brownlee was wearing a mask around his neck and had a firearm on him when he was taken into custody around 2 a.m. on Saturday (October 15).

"We are sure we stopped another killing," McFadden added.

McFadden told reporters that Brownlee has a criminal history but did not provide any further details.