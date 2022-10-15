Two Dads Shot Each Other's Daughters In Road Rage Incident

Two fathers are facing attempted murder charges after a road rage shooting on a Florida highway left their daughters injured.

Nassau County sheriff Bill Leeper told reporters that William Hale, 36, and Frank Allison, 43, were driving aggressively for "several miles," prompting other motorists to call 911.

The two men brake-checked each other and engaged in a "cat and mouse game" on the highway. The situation escalated when Hale pulled up alongside Allison's vehicle and screamed at him to pull over. The front passenger in Allison's Nissan Murano flipped off Hale, prompting a passenger in his Dodge Ram to throw a water bottle into the Nissan through an open window.

Allison responded by pulling out his gun and firing one shot as he sped away. The bullet struck Hale's five-year-old daughter in the leg, and he sped up to follow Allison. As he approached Allison's car, he fired seven or eight shots. One of the bullets struck Allison's 14-year-old daughter in the back.

The two men pulled over and continued to fight on the side of the road as a deputy had to separate them.

The two girls were rushed to the hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Hale and Allison were taken into custody and booked on charges of attempted second-degree murder. They both posted bail and were released.

"What is scarier than one crazy driver with a gun? Two crazy drivers with a gun," Leeper said.

"Thankfully, no one was killed in this incident, but it could've very easily turned out that way because two people were acting stupid and let their tempers get the best of them. It could've been two dead kids because of two stupid grown men."