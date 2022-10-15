WATCH: Humpback Whale Breaches Water And Nearly Lands In Fishing Boat

A father and son who were fishing off the Jersey Shore had a close encounter with a humpback whale that they will never forget.

Zach Piller told NBC News that he was fishing for striped bass and tuna with his dad off the coast of Belmar when the water started to churn, and a humpback whale breached the surface.

Piller shared a stunning video on Instagram showing the massive whale breaching the water and clipping the side of the 18-foot fishing boat his father built as it splashed back down into the water.

"Got that on video!" Piller exclaimed amidst a flurry of curse words.

The breaching whale didn't seem to phase Piller's father, who continued to reel in his fishing line as the whale disappeared under the water and swam away.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE