Boosie Badazz Recalls Being Robbed In Los Angeles: 'It’s Really Dangerous'

By Taylor Linzinmeir

October 17, 2022

Boosie Badazz
Photo: Getty Images

Boosie Badazz recently called Los Angeles a "really dangerous" city while speaking about a time he was robbed there during an appearance on Drink Champs over the weekend. His comments come after the death of PnB Rock, who was fatally shot during a robbery in Los Angeles last month. Megan Thee Stallion was also the victim of a home invasion in the city recently.

While on the show, Boosie said he once had his truck stolen in Los Angeles while doing an interview with No Jumper.

"Bro, we got so many dudes that got robbed in L.A. who ain’t talking about it … That motherf****r dangerous. It’s really dangerous. I was at No Jumper and n****s stole our truck! I’m at the interview and n****s stole my motherf****g truck," he recalled.

Boosie went on to detail how he deals with the danger, saying he never goes to the city without being at least "10 deep."

"I move kinda deep. I bring all my people from Louisiana," he said. "And I’m in and out. N***a, I’m not hanging in no L.A. I’m coming to do a deal, whoop de woo, and I’m out probably the next day. I know it ain’t safe, my people know it ain’t safe, the whole industry know. N****s getting jacked out there. You gotta be ready."

Boosie Badazz
