Demi Lovato And The Pioneer Girl Ghost
By John Popham
October 17, 2022
Before launching a successful singing career, Demi Lovato lived in a haunted house in Texas.
During a conversation with JoJo Wright, host of the Paranormalish podcast, the singer recalled just one of her encounters with a ghost that haunted the Lovato home.
“I opened my closet door and I saw a little girl dressed in like pioneer clothing just standing in my closet,” she said. “I slammed the door and ran to my sister’s room and was like, ‘Dallas! I think there is a ghost in my room.’ ”
Lovato’s sister dismissed the story and told her to go to bed. The future popstar, who was eight at the time, didn’t want to tell anyone else about the incident. She was afraid they would think she had gone crazy.
Two days later as they were riding home from school, Lovato’s mom asked her if she was running around at night. Her mom said she heard footsteps running across the floor, but when she went upstairs to investigate everyone was asleep. Lovato told her mom about the girl in her closet and was stunned at her mother’s reply.
It turns out that when she was between the age of three and four, Lovato would talk to someone who wasn’t there. When her mom asked who she was talking to, Lovato replied it was the little girl who lived in her closet.
“So, I don’t know,” she said. “There is some weird stuff going on in Texas.”
Listen to the full episode, it's a short one of around five minutes, to hear the entire story. Paranormalish releases new episodes regularly on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.
