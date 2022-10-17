Demi Lovato And The Pioneer Girl Ghost

Two days later as they were riding home from school, Lovato’s mom asked her if she was running around at night. Her mom said she heard footsteps running across the floor, but when she went upstairs to investigate everyone was asleep. Lovato told her mom about the girl in her closet and was stunned at her mother’s reply.

It turns out that when she was between the age of three and four, Lovato would talk to someone who wasn’t there. When her mom asked who she was talking to, Lovato replied it was the little girl who lived in her closet.

“So, I don’t know,” she said. “There is some weird stuff going on in Texas.”

Listen to the full episode, it's a short one of around five minutes, to hear the entire story. Paranormalish releases new episodes regularly on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.

