Multiple People Injured After Commuter Train Collides With Tractor-Trailer

By Bill Galluccio

October 17, 2022

Metro North Railroad seen in New Jersey USA
Photo: Getty Images

Several people were injured when a tractor-trailer collided with a Metro-North train on Monday (October 17) morning.

According to WTICthe crash occurred around 10:45 a.m. at a railroad crossing in an industrial area of Waterbury, Connecticut. After the collision, the tractor-trailer was dragged down the track as the train came to a stop.

Train service was suspended between Beacon Falls and Waterbury as officials with Metro-North worked to provide buses for passengers.

The Waterbury Police Department said that the driver of the truck and at least two passengers on the train suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Officials in Waterbury did not provide any additional details about the victims or the crash and said that the Metro Transit Authority is leading the investigation to determine how the collision occurred.

Back in June, several people were killed when an Amtrak train slammed into a dump truck at a passive railroad crossing in Missouri.

