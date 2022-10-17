Record-Breaking Temperatures Forecast Amid Nationwide Cold Snap

After dealing with a summer of record-high temperatures, millions of Americans are preparing for their first taste of winter-like weather as cold air from Canada settles in across a large swath of the country.

Over 180 million people across the Midwest, Southeast, and Northeast are bracing for temperatures that are ten to 25 degrees below normal.

"By the end of Tuesday, we are going to end up seeing the majority of you across even the Southeast impacted, and once that happens, we will end up seeing temperatures anywhere from 15 to upwards of 20 degrees below where they should be," FOX Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer said

The cold front could break over 50 low-temperature records across the Midwest and Southeast, according to NBC News. In Fargo, North Dakota, the temperature could drop to 15 degrees on Tuesday (October 18) morning, while residents in Minneapolis could see the thermometer dip as low as 24 degrees.

In addition to the frigid temperatures, the low-pressure system could also bring snow, ice, and rain as it moves toward the Gulf Coast.

"It will feel more like November for many this week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys said.

The cold weather will not stay around for long, though, as temperatures are expected to return to normal by the weekend.