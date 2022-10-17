Restaurant Staff Dressed As Power Rangers Fight Off Attacker

Staff members at a ramen restaurant in Oakland, California, who were dressed as Power Rangers are being hailed as real-life heroes.

According to PEOPLE, staff NōKA Ramen dressed up in the superhero costumes to promote a new cocktail named "The Noka Rangers."

A patron at the restaurant was waiting for their food when a woman ran inside begging for help. She was followed by a man who put her in a chokehold and tried to take her away.

That's when the staff members stepped in and fought off the man.

"Once the woman had expressed she wasn't safe, and she didn't want to go home with this man who was choke holding her, the black power ranger (the manager with a kickass bob) and the yellow ranger, told the man to leave. He swung at them. This is when all rangers yelled, "Huey!," Twitter user ppirapokin explained.

The yellow ranger then dragged the man outside, where he continued his angry tirade.

"The man goes outside, starts picking up chairs, baby seats & salt + pepper shakers to throw at the windows," ppirapokin continued.

The man then returned with a friend, forcing the staff to intervene again. This time, they managed to lock the doors to keep the men outside.

By the time the police arrived, the man had left and reportedly started a fight at another bar nearby.

The Oakland Police Department told KGO that the man was taken into custody and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No information was released about the woman he choked.

"Our NōKA Rangers were real-life heroes last night when an incident occurred 💛 Like our heroic namesakes, it's not just the powers and costumes that give us strength. It's who and what we are inside that empowers us," the restaurant wrote on Instagram.