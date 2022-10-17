Select Californians Can Earn Up To $100 A Month Towards Groceries

As part of a new CalFresh program, select Californians can earn up to $100 worth of groceries each month by simply enrolling. According to KTLA, “Más Fresco,” will reward qualifying citizens for buying fresh produce in the form of a rebate.

"CalFresh recipients who enroll in the ¡Más Fresco! More Fresh Program are randomly assigned to earn either $2 in rebate dollars or $4 in rebate dollars for every CalFresh benefit dollar spent on fresh fruits and vegetables. You can earn a maximum of $100 per month of rebate dollars," the Más Fresco website shared in regards to the process of earning rewards each month.

The program has become so popular among qualifying individuals and families that they have "reached capacity" for participants in San Diego County. Más Fresco detailed that they will continue to enroll interested parties in other counties throughout Southern California while spots remain.

KTLA mentioned that "CalFresh" is similar to that of food stamps. To be eligible for enrollment in Más Fresco, applicants must have previously been enrolled in the CalFresh program. Participants who are 18 years or older can redeem the money earned in the rewards program at any Southern California Northgate Market. The amount participants receive each month will depend on the number of qualifying fruits and vegetables that are purchased.