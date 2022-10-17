The Man Who Confessed To Robbing Paris Hilton On TikTok

“Oh my god they look so good on you,” Paris said to Brown, who put the glasses on for the call. “It was so funny, and I was dying when I saw (the TikTok).”

Hilton said she got a Google alert because the video mentioned her by name. She had just been talking to a friend about how she is constantly getting robbed and thought Brown’s story was so funny she had to post her reaction to the confession.

Brown and his boyfriend had just finished recording an episode of their podcast Sidenote by Asapscience, when the texts came pouring in. What was once a story he told at parties has now become a kind of relic among his friends.

“Everywhere I go people are like, ‘Where are the sunglasses?’” he said laughing.

“Aw see I can’t take them back that would be so messed up,” Hilton said. “I would feel horrible about it for the rest of my life.”

The American media personality joked that Brown was the original bling ring, a group of teenagers that burgled Hilton’s home several times in 2008 and 2009. The group ended up stealing millions of dollars in jewels and clothes.

