There Was A Live Podcast Event On Fortnite? Yeah, And It Was Awesome

Along with the metaverse exclusive episode, the hosts also treated players to a trivia game of “How Fan Are You?” Throughout the podcast, one of the trap nerds would stop and ask fans a multiple-choice question about the show. Players answered by jumping on a square, (either A,B,C,or D) but if they answered incorrectly they were thrown into the air.

One of the unique things about iHeartLand is that it allows players to explore the island and play mini games designed by Atlas Creative while still being able to listen to the podcast. Dre, Eli, Tony, and Exavier could be found on smaller TV screens spread throughout the virtual world. Racing a friend? Trying out the parkour course? The Trap Nerds Podcast was along for the ride.

The podcast event may be over, but it will not be our last. Make sure to follow iHeartPodcasts on all social media channels to see when the next event is announced. In the meantime, if you want to check out iHeartLand and explore everything it has to offer launch Fortnite, change the game mode, and enter island code 6144-7573-9391.

Subscribe to The Trap Nerds Podcast to hear the hosts discuss comic books, Anime, gaming, science fiction, sports, and current events. This week, Dre, Eli, Tony, and Exavier talk about HBO’s new Velma show and breakdown the Wakanda Forever trailer. Find them on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.

