This Is Colorado's Best Regional Fast Food Joint

When we think about fast food restaurants, big names like McDonald's, KFC, and Taco Bell come to mind. Many Americans don't know about the niche, neighborhood spots serving up their own delicious burgers, fries, and everything else that can be sold as fast food.

With so many local chains expanding every year, Food & Wine decided to revisit its list of the best regional fast food in every state. Writers looked at restaurants with several locations, mostly in their home state, as well as their counter and takeout service, and, of course, the food.

According to the popular magazine, Santiago's is the best one in Colorado! Here's why this beloved spot was chosen:

"Born and raised in the Denver suburb of Brighton, Carmen Morales opened the first Santiago's back in 1991 with fingers crossed and a fistful of her mother's recipes. These days, this is a Front Range favorite with nearly 30 locations, drawing reliable lines for their well-stuffed breakfast burritos, very typically ordered smothered in green chile sauce popular enough to be sold in grocery stores across Colorado.

"The rest of the menu is textbook Den-Mex, from hard shell tacos right on down to the Mexican hamburger, an only-in-Colorado favorite consisting of a burger patty stuffed into a flour tortilla with beans, practically floating in — you guessed it — green chile and topped with lettuce, tomato, and shredded orange cheese."