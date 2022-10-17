This Is The Most Famous Television Show About Georgia

One of my favorite things that happens while watching television is being able to point at the screen and shout, "That's where I'm from!" For some reason, it makes me feel closer to the story, like I'm somehow a part of the action.

If you're anything like me —And especially if you clicked on this article— You're probably curious to know what the most popular show based in your home state is. Luckily, Insider compiled a list of the most famous TV shows set in every state in America. Here's how they did it:

"We looked at how many awards any given show has won or was nominated for using IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, as well as its cultural impact in today's world to determine the most famous TV show in every state."

So, what's the most popular television show set in Georgia? The Walking Dead. Here's what Insider had to say about it:

"A zombie-like apocalypse has taken over and humans are struggling to stay alive while searching for a cure in this post-apocalyptic drama, which mostly takes place in and around Atlanta, Georgia. The show has become a downright phenomenon since its 2010 premiere. By the time it ends after its eleventh season, it will have been AMC's highest-rated show of all time, spawned at least four spin-offs, one nine-season after show (Talking Dead), and multiple movies, and garnered 16 Emmy nominations.

