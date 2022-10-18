Addiction Drug May Help Treat Brain Fog, Other Long COVID Symptoms

By Bill Galluccio

October 18, 2022

sad woman alone with surgical mask
Photo: Getty Images

Researchers believe that the addiction drug naltrexone could be used to help treat brain fog and other symptoms associated with long COVID, according to Reuters.

Reuters reviewed Clinicaltrials.gov and found at least four clinical trials that were in the works to test the effectiveness of naltrexone in treating long COVID symptoms.

In low doses, naltrexone has anti-inflammatory properties that could increase energy and concentration, reduce pain, and help patients sleep better.

"It should be at the top of everyone's list for clinical trials," Dr. Jarred Younger, director of the Neuro-inflammation, Pain and Fatigue Laboratory at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, told Reuters.

While patients taking naltrexone have shown signs of improvement, researchers warn that the drug is not a treatment for long COVID.

"It's not a panacea," said Jaime Seltzer, a Stanford researcher and head of scientific outreach for the advocacy group MEAction. "These people weren't cured, but they were helped."

Scientists said they need to conduct more research to figure out how naltrexone helps ease symptoms of long COVID.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.