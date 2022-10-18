Elton John Cancels Houston Show After Astros Advance In MLB Playoffs

By Dani Medina

October 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Houston, it's time to say "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road."

Elton John has canceled the Houston date for his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour," scheduled for November 4 at Minute Maid Park. Why? The Houston Astros have advanced in the MLB Playoffs.

Should the Astros make it to the World Series, Game 6 would be scheduled for the same day as the "Tiny Dancer" singer's concert. "We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused by this news," the Houston Astros said in a news release.

Unfortunately, this show won't be rescheduled. All tickets will be refunded or provided at point of purchase by November 18. However, Elton John still has a show scheduled for October 29 at San Antonio's Alamodome — so you'll be able to get your "Rocketman" fix.

If you have any questions, contact tickethelp@astros.com.

Here's a look at the rest of the North American tour dates for the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour":

  • October 21-22: Vancouver, BC, Canada
  • October 29: San Antonio
  • November 1: Las Vegas
  • November 9: San Diego
  • November 11-12: Phoenix
  • November 17-20: Los Angeles
Elton John
