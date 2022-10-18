Igor Danchenko, Primary Source Tor Trump-Russia Dossier Acquitted

A jury acquitted Igor Danchenko on all four counts of lying to the FBI, handing special counsel John Durham his second defeat.

Danchenko, who was a primary source of information for a mostly discredited anti-Trump dossier, was initially charged with five counts of lying to the FBI, but a judge threw out one of the charges last week.

Durham accused Danchenko of providing false information to agents who were trying to verify the contents of the anti-Trump dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele.

"We've known all along that Mr. Danchenko was innocent," Danchenko's attorney Stuart Sears said after the acquittal. "We're happy now that the American public knows that as well."

The loss likely ends Durham's years-long investigation into misconduct during the FBI's investigation into ties between Donald Trump, his campaign, and Russia. His investigation only secured one conviction against a low-level FBI lawyer. That case did not go to trial, and the lawyer was given probation.

In June, Durham failed to secure a conviction against former Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussmann for lying to the FBI.

"While we are disappointed in the outcome, we respect the jury's decision and thank them for their service. I also want to recognize and thank the investigators and the prosecution team for their dedicated efforts in seeking truth and justice in this case," Durham said in a statement.