Igor Danchenko, Primary Source Tor Trump-Russia Dossier Acquitted

By Bill Galluccio

October 18, 2022

Russian Analyst Igor Danchenko Goes On Trial For Lying To The FBI
Photo: Getty Images

A jury acquitted Igor Danchenko on all four counts of lying to the FBI, handing special counsel John Durham his second defeat.

Danchenko, who was a primary source of information for a mostly discredited anti-Trump dossier, was initially charged with five counts of lying to the FBI, but a judge threw out one of the charges last week.

Durham accused Danchenko of providing false information to agents who were trying to verify the contents of the anti-Trump dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele.

"We've known all along that Mr. Danchenko was innocent," Danchenko's attorney Stuart Sears said after the acquittal. "We're happy now that the American public knows that as well."

The loss likely ends Durham's years-long investigation into misconduct during the FBI's investigation into ties between Donald Trump, his campaign, and Russia. His investigation only secured one conviction against a low-level FBI lawyer. That case did not go to trial, and the lawyer was given probation.

In June, Durham failed to secure a conviction against former Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussmann for lying to the FBI.

"While we are disappointed in the outcome, we respect the jury's decision and thank them for their service. I also want to recognize and thank the investigators and the prosecution team for their dedicated efforts in seeking truth and justice in this case," Durham said in a statement.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.