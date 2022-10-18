Man Accused Of Killing His Brother In Sword Attack Over Argument About Oven

A Kansas man is in jail after he allegedly killed his brother with a sword over a fight about using the oven. Police were called to the family's home and found Karl Winn, 32, dead on the porch with a sword sticking out of his chest.

Officers went inside and spoke to Aaron K. Winn, who claimed the sword was his brother's and that he had committed suicide.

Aaron then told police he got into an argument with his brother for shutting off the oven while he was trying to cook a pizza, claiming his actions were "evil."

He also shared two lengthy Facebook videos showing the two brothers arguing in which Aaron threatened his brother with a taser and then threatened to kill him.

"It's hard to be non-violent, man but mother (expletive) won't let you. They want you to be violent. They want you to (expletives) up. That's why I don't like to fight. You going to die if I put my hands on you. My sons aint going to see me in the cage," Aaron said, according to the Kansas City Star.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy on Karl and determined that his death was not suicide. They ruled it a homicide, citing "multiple sharp force injuries" on his body.

Officers then took Aaron into custody and charged him with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remains jailed on a $750,000 bond.