Mom Admits To Stabbing, Strangling Her 5-Year-OId Daughter

By Bill Galluccio

October 18, 2022

Melissa Towne
Photo: Harris County Sheriff's Office

A Texas mother is being jailed on a $15 million bond for allegedly murdering her five-year-old daughter. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the 37-year-old Melissa Towne strangled and stabbed her daughter before driving to the emergency room.

When Towne arrived, she asked staff members to get a wheelchair because "her daughter's body was hurting."

When they went out to Towne's vehicle, they found the body of the five-year-old girl partially wrapped in plastic and mesh bags. The girl had lacerations and what appeared to be ligature marks on her neck.

Towne admitted that she stabbed her daughter in the neck. According to KPRCthe stab wound did not kill the girl.

After being stabbed, she cried out, "I've been good," as her mother placed a plastic bag over her head. Towne then told her to "stop fighting it" and strangled her for another 45 minutes. Prosecutors said Towne told investigators that her daughter was evil and that she "didn't want to deal with her anymore."

Towne was charged with capital murder.

Child Protective Services said that they had a prior history with Towne. Her three other children are safe and staying with family members.

