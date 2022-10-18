This Is Missouri’s Best Comfort Food

By Taylor Linzinmeir

October 18, 2022

Pasta plate
Photo: Getty Images

America is a nation of comfort foods. Everyone has their own idea of a perfect meal —Something that makes them feel happier with each bite after a long day. Those favorite meals are often determined, at least in part, by where you live. In the spirit of determining which comfort foods reign supreme, Comfortable Table compiled a list of the best of the best in each state.

So, what's Missouri's best comfort food? Toasted Ravioli. Here's what Comfortable Table had to say about them:

"The toasted ravioli is the favorite food of comfort for Missouri's residents. Made from flour, cheese, eggs, and ravioli, the dish can be sumptuous and indulging when properly made. Toasted ravioli was invented in Missouri, a dish ready to stay for as long as possible."

If you are looking for the perfect toasted ravioli in Missouri, we suggest going to Charlie Gitto's on the Hill in St. Louis. The owners claim their restaurant is where the dish was first created back in the 1940s. And if you plan on traveling across the United States, check out Comfortable Table's list of the best American comfort foods so you never have to go without a little piece of heaven.

