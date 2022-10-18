This Texas Fun Fact Will Make You Question Everything

By Dani Medina

October 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

"You drive 20 hours you're still in Texas." Texans are familiar with this phenomenon — no matter how long you drive, you're still inexplicably in the Lone Star State.

A viral TikTok just added a new layer to that.

A video posted by @iammatthewjordan asked Texans if they knew that the drive from El Paso to Houston is a longer haul than El Paso to San Diego. Well, did you know that? It's a 724-mile drive from the California city to El Paso, versus the 726-mile drive to Space City. The video has received nearly a million views since it was posted earlier this week. Thousands of locals in the comments weren't fazed by this revelation, though.

"u can drive an hour in houston and still be in houston," one user said.

"I live in Texas. Disney World is closer to me than El Paso," said another.

"Us in texas know, on a road trip it takes a day to get out of texas," another user said.

The same TikTok creator has posted similar videos on his page as of late, too. For example, did you know that Tampa, Florida, is further west than Cleveland, Ohio? Or that Maine is the closest state to Africa?

You can watch the video below:

