Victims Identified After Plane Crashes Into South Florida Home

The two Florida men who were killed after a small plane crashed into a South Florida home have been identified, NBC 6 reports.

Jordan Hall, 32, of West Park, and Anthony Yen, 34, of Orlando died when their small plane smashed into the roof of a Pembrokes Pine home in the 2200 block of Jamaica Drive (October 17), according to the Miramar Police Department on Tuesday (October 18).

Officials confirmed the plane departed from North Perry Airport before crashing into the neighborhood around 11:40 a.m. Monday (October 17). The aircraft took out some power lines on its way down, cutting off power to dozens of customers and clipping the roof of another home.

Nobody on the ground or inside the home was hurt. The wrecked plane was reportedly removed Tuesday.

Manyereni Moreno is still waiting to hear when she can go back home, which was where the plane crashed.

"We still don’t have access to the house, we don’t know when they’re going to take it out," Moreno told reporters. "We are waiting for someone from aviation department comes here. And it depends on them."

The mother, who was home with her 2-year-old child at the time, recalls hearing a "big noise" at the time of impact.

“I was in my bedroom with my baby and I just heard a big noise. I thought it was a transformer but I grabbed the baby and ran out and then from outside I saw the airplane on top of my house. It was really scary," Moreno said. "I was born today again. I would have died right there with my baby. I’m glad that we’re alive."

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

Broward County residents living near North Perry Airport have been complaining about plane crashes for years. NBC 6 noted that 14 total crashes took place after takeoff from the airport over the last five years. The most recent one before Monday's tragedy happened in March 2021, which left three people including a child dead.