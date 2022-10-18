Video Shows Rock Climber Fight Off Attacking Bear

TMZ Sports reports the bear may have felt threatened by the climber invading its territory and/or felt the need to protect its cub from the man.

Earlier this year, a video shared online showed a South Carolina woman successfully chase off a bear by using her "teacher voice."

Debbie Tomlinson, who had previously worked in Greenville County as a school teacher, is heard coaxing the bear off the deck of her Sapphire, North Carolina condominium in a video shared on her YouTube account, which begins with her firmly knocking on the glass door and telling the bear, "That was not OK" as the bear walks across the deck railing and toward her bird feeders.

Tomlinson then used her "teacher voice" after several more knocks on the glass and tells the bear "you get down from my porch right now."

"I opened the door and coaxed her down," Tomlinson told WYFF 4, referring to the commanding tone used in the video.

"Well, of course (I used that voice,) she added. "It works every time. I wasn't afraid. I just didn't want to lose my feeders. It was very exciting."