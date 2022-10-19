$247 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Fort Myers Weeks After Hurricane

A $247 million winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Fort Myers, one of the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ian, three weeks after the Category 4 hurricane made landfall, NBC News reports.

The ticket, which was purchased at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Colonial Boulevard, was among two matching all six numbers during last Friday's (October 14) $494 million drawing, which will be split after another player won with a ticket purchased at a 7-Eleven store in San Jose, California.

"This win feels slightly more meaningful," Florida Lottery officials said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

The winning numbers for Friday's Mega Millions drawing were 9, 22, 26, 41, 44 and a Mega Ball of 19.

Neither Mega Millions winner has claimed their prize and will have a full year to do so.

At least 127 people have died in relation to Hurricane Ian and three were still reported missing in Lee County as of Tuesday (October 18), according to Lee County Sheriff's Office via ABC News.

President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Florida after Ian made landfall on September 28 and ordered federal aid to help in state and local recovery efforts in areas directly affected, the White House confirmed in a statement obtained by NBC News.

Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa as a Category 4 hurricane with winds reaching up to 150 MPH, making it one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded in Florida, according to NBC News forecasters.

Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm on September 29 before strengthening back into a hurricane prior to making landfall in South Carolina on September 30.