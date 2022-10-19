Denver Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.

Fall is officially here, which means our friendly furry rodents are looking for a warm place to stay. These visitors are known to spread harmful diseases and damage important structures, including electrical wires and gas lines. It's helpful to know which places are more likely to attract rats than others.

Luckily, Orkin, a major pest extermination company, released its annual list ranking the top "rattiest" cities in the nation.

"Each fall, mice and other rodents invade an estimated 21 million homes in the United States," researchers say. "With the influx of outdoor dining structures brought on by the pandemic, rodents have found the perfect place to dine, live and multiply, so consumers should pay extra attention to the attractants that entice rats and mice.

Colorado's capital returned for the 2022 rankings. Denver dropped one spot this year but is still in the Top 10, ranking at No. 10.

Here are the Top 20 rattiest cities in the country:

Chicago New York Los Angeles Washington, D.C. San Francisco Philadelphia Baltimore Cleveland, Ohio Detroit Denver Seattle Minneapolis Boston Atlanta Indianapolis Pittsburgh Cincinnati San Diego Hartford Miami

Check out Orkin's full report on its website along with tips to keep the rats away.