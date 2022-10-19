High Levels Of Radioactive Waste Contaminate Missouri School

A suburban St. Louis elementary school has reportedly been contaminated with radioactive waste, according to NewsNation.

The Hazelwood School District announced last night (October 18) that Jana Elementary School will close due to the contamination, according to the outlet. In addition, students will switch to virtual learning starting October 14 throughout the remainder of the semester.

Radioactive waste in Coldwater Creek, a creek that flows through part of the school, has been suspected of causing cancers and other health problems for residents who live nearby, according to NewsNation. New studies now suggest Coldwater Creek has also caused contamination around —And inside— the elementary school. According to a report from Boston Chemical Data Corp., contamination was found in the classrooms, the library, the HVAC system, on the playground and in nearby fields.

According to NewsNation, "The Boston Chemical study cited levels of the radioactive isotope lead-210 that were 22 times the expected level on the kindergarten playground. It also found high levels of polonium, radium and other material in various places throughout the school."

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says high levels of radiation can increase the risk of cancer. High levels of lead can also impact a child's development and attention span.