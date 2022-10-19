JID Reveals He Got Booed For The First Time While Opening For Lil Wayne

"I actually went on a small college run with [Wayne] in like 2016 and got booed," JID explained. "First time I ever got booed on some... just because bro was late. S/o to Wayne. But bro was late and they was waiting on him... I didn't even get a chance to rap yet bruh. As soon as I walked out on stage, I was like 'I must be the ugliest n***a in the world' because they was straight 'boooo!'



Later on in the conversation, JID also opened up about how he landed his deal with Dreamville. Angela Yee brought up the fact that he had other options before he signed to J. Cole's label. He revealed that he and EarthGang, who are both in the collective Spillage Village, were offered a deal with Rich Homie Quan before he was approached by Quality Control for a solo deal. Afterward, JID explained how he got on Cole's radar.



Watch The Breakfast Club's entire interview with JID below.