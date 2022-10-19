JID Reveals He Got Booed For The First Time While Opening For Lil Wayne
By Tony M. Centeno
October 19, 2022
JID is one of the most popular artists on Dreamville's roster next to J. Cole, but he didn't start off that way.
On Wednesday, October 19, the "Surround Sound" rapper sat down with The Breakfast Club to talk about his new album The Forever Story. During their conversation, JID broke down a couple of songs off the project like "Crack Sandwich" and his collaboration with Lil Wayne "Just In Time." After he revealed how their collaboration happened, the 31-year-old artist told the story about the first time he got booed while he opened for Weezy.
"I actually went on a small college run with [Wayne] in like 2016 and got booed," JID explained. "First time I ever got booed on some... just because bro was late. S/o to Wayne. But bro was late and they was waiting on him... I didn't even get a chance to rap yet bruh. As soon as I walked out on stage, I was like 'I must be the ugliest n***a in the world' because they was straight 'boooo!'
Later on in the conversation, JID also opened up about how he landed his deal with Dreamville. Angela Yee brought up the fact that he had other options before he signed to J. Cole's label. He revealed that he and EarthGang, who are both in the collective Spillage Village, were offered a deal with Rich Homie Quan before he was approached by Quality Control for a solo deal. Afterward, JID explained how he got on Cole's radar.
Watch The Breakfast Club's entire interview with JID below.